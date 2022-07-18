self

Kicking off the first episode of the long awaited Season 2 of The IP Podcast, Dehns Partner Tim Wilson discusses NFTs, answering:

What are NFTs?

What are they useful for?

What benefit does owning an NFT give?

What are the main IP issues to be considered with NFTs?

All these questions and more, answered in less than 20 minutes!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY >

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS >

'The IP Podcast' can also be found on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. Search for "Dehns IP" and subscribe to make sure you never miss an episode!

Originally published 15 June 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.