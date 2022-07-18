UK:
The Unified Patent Court Moves One Step Closer
18 July 2022
Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP
The UPC has moved one step closer following a meeting of the
Administrative Council on 8 July.
The UPC's Rules of Procedure and Table of Fees were adopted
at the meeting and will come into effect on 1 September 2022. The
final Rules of Procedure will be published in the coming weeks,
before they come into effect.
It is now expected that the UPC will open for business in early
2023. We will continue to provide updates on the preparations for
the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court system. For more
information please visit our Unitary Patent & Unified Patent
Court page, or contact our UP & UPC team at
up@hlk-ip.com.
