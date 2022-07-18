The UPC has moved one step closer following a meeting of the Administrative Council on 8 July.

The UPC's Rules of Procedure and Table of Fees were adopted at the meeting and will come into effect on 1 September 2022. The final Rules of Procedure will be published in the coming weeks, before they come into effect.

It is now expected that the UPC will open for business in early 2023. We will continue to provide updates on the preparations for the Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court system. For more information please visit our Unitary Patent & Unified Patent Court page, or contact our UP & UPC team at up@hlk-ip.com.

