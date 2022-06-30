UK:
EPO's Young Inventors Prize 2022
30 June 2022
Marks & Clerk
One of the winners of the EPO's Young Inventors prize 2022
is Erin Smith. Erin has developed FacePrint, an AI-powered
application that records facial expressions and uses computer
vision to accurately detect minute indicators of early-onset
Parkinson's. Further details can be found on the EPO's
website,
here.
This is a great story and highlights the importance AI can play
in the medical field. Indeed, as noted in our
AI Report 2022, the technology sector having the highest number
of AI patents published over the last 21 years is the Life &
Medical Science sector, at 15% of all AI applications
filed.
Congratulations Erin Smith!
Erin Smith's curiosity and determination from a very early
age have enabled her to not only uncover new insight into the early
symptoms of Parkinson's disease but also turn this into a
practical tool for early diagnosis.
finance.yahoo.com/...
