Plastic and metal recycling among the top technologies

The analysis in this report is based on recycling technologies that align with the concept of "The Circular Economy", in which resources are kept in use for as long as possible extracting the maximum value from them while in use, then recovering and regenerating products and materials at the end of each service life.

Specifically, the patent data is focused on recycling technologies for: Plastics, Metals and precious metals, Paper & card, Food, Textiles to name a few.

Technologies relating to recycled carbon fuels have been excluded as these are perceived to risk undermining efforts towards climate change mitigation and the Circular Economy. Using Cipher's advanced clustering methods, the technology descriptions were generated as a result of breaking down "The Circular Economy" IP landscape.