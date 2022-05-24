ARTICLE

Laura Orlando, co-head of our Global IP practice and of Life Sciences in EMEA, has been interviewed by Managing Intellectual Property in an article focusing on the UPC and trends in the approach to opt-out being taken by the pharma sector.

Whilst several others quoted emphasised that the uncertainties surrounding the new system and the added risk of central revocation could lead many to protectively opt-out their key patents, Laura commented that some pharma patentees are taking a broader view, employing more strategic considerations, including the use of unitary patents. She said she was seeing a willingness from some to opt patents in and enforce them Europe-wide.

Read the article in Managing Intellectual Property here (subscription required).

Originally Published by ManagingIP

