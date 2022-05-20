ARTICLE

UK: LOT Network Report 2020 Why the largest patent portfolio in the world reduces risk from PAEs

LOT Network has grown from 9 members, six years ago, to now over 1,700 members as of 2021. It has over 3.1 million world-wide patent assets from the leading software, automotive, electronics and other high-tech industries that are now subject to the LOT license. To find out more:

Patent Lawyer magazine covered LOT Network's growth and Cipher's analysis of this, in their latest issue of the Patent Lawyer Annual, entitled 'LOT Network: why the largest portfolio in the world reduces risk from Patent Assertion Entities'

Watch the webinar, LOT Network Protection: What does 2.7m patent assets mean to me?, to gain a deeper understanding of the rapidly growing number of patent assets under the LOT protections.

The convergence of technology has only increased the total addressable market (TAM) for PAEs (Patent Assertion Entities), and with the larger number of assets that are on the market for sale, PAEs are confident they can acquire assets and still achieve a reasonable ROI on their investment through litigation and licensing even if they acquire assets from LOT Network members.

