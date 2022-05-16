ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our experts explore the hottest topics and controversies in intellectual property law

In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

LATEST EPISODE – Better together? Europe's new Unified Patent Court

In episode 13, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Sebastian Moore, a partner in Herbert Smith Freehills' London & Milan offices, to discuss Europe's new Unified Patent Court and unitary patents.

self

EPISODE 12 – Patent trolls; are renewable energy technologies in their sights?

In episode 12, Emma and Rebekah discuss patent trolls, the traditional targets of patent trolling activity and the emergence of a new trend in the renewable energy space.

self

EPISODE 11 – COVID-19 vaccines and IP – is IP really the key to equitable access?

In episode 11, Emma and Rebekah revisit a topic explored in their first podcast to discuss some recent developments around IP rights and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

self

EPISODE 10 – THE ABORIGINAL FLAG – IS IT REALLY FREE?

In episode 10, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Kishaya Delaney, a proud Wiradjuri woman, member of the Uluru Statement Youth Dialogue and a graduate in the Sydney Herbert Smith Freehills office, to discuss the recent assignment of copyright assignment in the Aboriginal Flag to the Federal Government. Does it really mean the Aboriginal flag has been ‘freed' for all?

self

PREVIOUS EPISODES

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Emma and Rebekah Talk IP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.