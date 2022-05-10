Proactive approaches are key to patent risk management

Patents protect products, prices and profits. Experts know that patents owned outside their own organisation pose an existential threat to each of these. Patents can prevent the sale or importation of products and impose crippling royalties and damages. If you don't own the right patents competitors will line up to steal your market share and the value of your intangible assets can dissipate into the ether.

81% of patent owners will deal with patent risk in the next two years, yet less than 50% have a framework in place to deal with these risks when they arise. With intangible assets making up 80% of enterprise value, why do we take such a reactive approach to patent risk?

Nigel Swycher, CEO and Francesca Levoir, Head of Marketing, authored a report titled The Management of Patent Risk: why proactive engagement costs less.

The report covers the following:

Key Findings from the patent risk survey

Recognising the common ground Classification of patent risk Mitigation of patent risk Communication of patent risk

Suggested framework for patent risk

Prevention is better than cure

The abridged version of this article first appeared in IAM on 10 November 2021.

