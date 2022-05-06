UK:
Derk Visser's Insights: 30 Years Of Studying The #EuropeanPatentConvention
Matthew Blaseby, European/UK patent attorney and partner at EIP,
and Derk Visser, 30 year author of the well-known textbook on the
EPC and 2020 winner of Managing IP's Lifetime Achievement
Award, discuss the EPC and its changes over the years. Listen to
Derk's thoughts on the following questions: "is the
European Patent Office too strict?", "how has my
understanding of inventive step changed?", and "I wish
I'd understood this sooner in my study of the law" and
more!
