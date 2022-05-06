ARTICLE

Matthew Blaseby, European/UK patent attorney and partner at EIP, and Derk Visser, 30 year author of the well-known textbook on the EPC and 2020 winner of Managing IP's Lifetime Achievement Award, discuss the EPC and its changes over the years. Listen to Derk's thoughts on the following questions: "is the European Patent Office too strict?", "how has my understanding of inventive step changed?", and "I wish I'd understood this sooner in my study of the law" and more!

