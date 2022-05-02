ARTICLE

Worldwide: Lifecycle Of A Smart Idea | How Privilege Can Be Used To Protect Your Innovations And Products

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Once the lifecycle of a smart idea begins, talks within your company involving the in-house legal department (should you have one) also start. Are these communications confidential or protected against disclosure? How far does privilege extend to protect a company's innovations and products? These are the complicated questions in-house lawyers often have on their minds as the process unfolds.

In this on-demand webinar, we provide guidance on the availability of privilege in different jurisdictions, and also tackle questions based-on common real-life situations. We deal with issues such as:

How do legal advice privilege and litigation privilege differentiate?

What constitutes legal privilege in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe?

To what extent are communications with in-house patent attorneys privileged?

Speakers

Gordon Harris - Partner, Gowling WLG

Hongsun Yoon - Director & Senior IP Counsel, LG Electronics

Michael Crichton - Partner, Gowling WLG

Huw Evans - Partner, Gowling WLG

Déborah Fournet - Legal Director, Gowling WLG

Ivy Liang - Legal Director, Gowling WLG

Jon Parker - Partner, Gowling WLG

Watch previous episodes

This is the 20th installment in our Lifecycle of a Smart Idea series, dedicated to helping you maximise opportunity and minimise risk when taking innovative ideas to the global market. Watch more from the series »

Download presentation

self

Top tips from the panelists

Michael Crichton – Partner, Ottawa, Gowling WLG

In the age of e-discovery, we have seen parties inadvertently disclose privileged communications because e-mails have slipped through the cracks of the e-discovery processing. To maximize the chances that this does not happen, properly marking privileged communications as PRIVILEGED would assist in ensuring those communications are caught and filtered out

Communicate by phone or in person

Consider making an effort to proactively include relevant legal advice in the communication itself

Hongsun Yoon – Director & Senior IP Counsel, Washington, LG Electronics

Give additional thought to whether it's appropriate to add someone new to an email chain

Type at the beginning of an email, "DO NOT FORWARD" or note not to forward an email and to check with you before providing information in your email to others

Write with good news; call with bad news

Déborah Fournet – Legal Director, Paris, Gowling WLG

Address the issue with clients and train them

Involving a lawyer is the best possible protection

Jon Parker – Partner, Dubai, Gowling WLG

Ensure your research teams are taking care of documents, which may not be protected through confidentiality provisions.

Ivy Liang – Legal Director, Guangzhou, Gowling WLG

Protect communications by signing an NDA

Deliver confidential opinion in person or only involve persons enjoying privilege in sensitive communications

Huw Evans – Partner, London, Gowling WLG

It is important that in house teams are familiar with the rules around privilege and particularly in global businesses where the in-house teams need to be thinking about foreign rules as well. Training and educating those individuals within the client who will be the ones seeking the advice and using the advice is important.

CPD information

*This program is eligible for up to one hour of Professionalism content with the LSO, one hour of Ethics content with the Law Society of BC, and one hour of substantive CPD credits with the Barreau du Québec.If you require a certificate of participation please contact Shannon Wadsworth.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.