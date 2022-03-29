With the Unitary Patent system projected to come into effect in mid-2022, we set out the answers to some frequently asked questions in our latest white paper 'The Unitary Patent: A practical guide'.

The proposed Unitary Patent system promised a simpler and more cost-effective route to patent protection in the participating EU member states; however, its route to implementation has been far from easy. With it now projected to come into effect in mid-2022, we set out the answers to some frequently asked questions in our latest white paper, which is available for download below.

'The Unitary Patent: A practical guide' covers the following key questions:

  • What is the Unitary Patent?
  • When will the Unitary Patent come into effect?
  • Will the Unitary Patent replace the existing European Patent (EP) system?
  • How will the two European patent systems differ?
  • How do you apply for a Unitary Patent?
  • How much will a Unitary Patent cost?
  • Will the Unitary Patent cover the whole of the EU?
  • Will it cover the UK following Brexit?
  • What will the Unified Patent Court do?
  • Do I have to bring my dispute before the Unified Patent Court?
  • How will the Unified Patent Court system work?
  • Is there an alternative to the Unified Patent Court system?
  • How do I know if the Unitary Patent is right for me?
  • Do I need to do anything now?

