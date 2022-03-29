With the Unitary Patent system projected to come into effect in mid-2022, we set out the answers to some frequently asked questions in our latest white paper 'The Unitary Patent: A practical guide'.

The proposed Unitary Patent system promised a simpler and more cost-effective route to patent protection in the participating EU member states; however, its route to implementation has been far from easy. With it now projected to come into effect in mid-2022, we set out the answers to some frequently asked questions in our latest white paper, which is available for download below.

'The Unitary Patent: A practical guide' covers the following key questions:

What is the Unitary Patent?

When will the Unitary Patent come into effect?

Will the Unitary Patent replace the existing European Patent (EP) system?

How will the two European patent systems differ?

How do you apply for a Unitary Patent?

How much will a Unitary Patent cost?

Will the Unitary Patent cover the whole of the EU?

Will it cover the UK following Brexit?

What will the Unified Patent Court do?

Do I have to bring my dispute before the Unified Patent Court?

How will the Unified Patent Court system work?

Is there an alternative to the Unified Patent Court system?

How do I know if the Unitary Patent is right for me?

Do I need to do anything now?

