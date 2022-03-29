With the Unitary Patent system projected to come into effect in mid-2022, we set out the answers to some frequently asked questions in our latest white paper 'The Unitary Patent: A practical guide'.
The proposed Unitary Patent system promised a simpler and more cost-effective route to patent protection in the participating EU member states; however, its route to implementation has been far from easy. With it now projected to come into effect in mid-2022, we set out the answers to some frequently asked questions in our latest white paper, which is available for download below.
'The Unitary Patent: A practical guide' covers the following key questions:
- What is the Unitary Patent?
- When will the Unitary Patent come into effect?
- Will the Unitary Patent replace the existing European Patent (EP) system?
- How will the two European patent systems differ?
- How do you apply for a Unitary Patent?
- How much will a Unitary Patent cost?
- Will the Unitary Patent cover the whole of the EU?
- Will it cover the UK following Brexit?
- What will the Unified Patent Court do?
- Do I have to bring my dispute before the Unified Patent Court?
- How will the Unified Patent Court system work?
- Is there an alternative to the Unified Patent Court system?
- How do I know if the Unitary Patent is right for me?
- Do I need to do anything now?
