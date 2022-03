ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

Russia Responding To Sanctions With Threats To Suspend IP Rights Marks & Clerk Russia has now responded to the economic sanctions recently imposed by various countries, following the military invasion of Ukraine.

AI & IP Consultation - Focus On Patents D Young & Co In view of the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in fields of research as diverse as drug discovery and automotive design, a consideration of inventorship issues arising from this use is warranted...

European Patents And The Shake-Up Of The Automotive Industry - Assessing Inventive Step D Young & Co The automotive industry is arguably going through the biggest transition in its history. One reason is the ongoing development of self-driving vehicles.

The UPC – Should I Opt Out My Patent Or Not? Boult Wade Tennant The new Unified Patent Court (UPC) is expected to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023. The UPC will be the only court with competence for the new Unitary Patent.

Another Blow To DABUS As Patent Offices Reject AI As Inventors Gill Jennings & Every Artificial intelligence (AI) stands as a powerful tool undergoing rapid progression and adoption at the forefront of research and development.