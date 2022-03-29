Following the inaugural meeting of the Unified Patent Court's Administrative Committee on 22 February 2022, the approved Rules on the European Patent Litigation Certificate and Other Qualifications allowing European Patent Attorneys to represent clients in the UPC have now been published. These rules confirm the routes by which European Patent Attorneys will be able to represent clients in the UPC. This is a welcome update for the patent attorney profession and means that our German and UK-based European Patent Attorneys will have rights of representation once the UPC comes into effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.