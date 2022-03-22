UK:
UP & UPC - UP v EP Validation
22 March 2022
D Young & Co
European Patent Attorney David Al-Khalili discusses European
patent and unitary patent validation including a review of unitary
patent coverage and a comparison of the current European patent
validation process compared with validation following the UPC
Agreement's entry into force. David also summarises UP
validation requirements and EPO transitional measures.
Originally published 17 February 2022
