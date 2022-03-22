European Patent Attorney David Al-Khalili discusses European patent and unitary patent validation including a review of unitary patent coverage and a comparison of the current European patent validation process compared with validation following the UPC Agreement's entry into force. David also summarises UP validation requirements and EPO transitional measures.

Originally published 17 February 2022

