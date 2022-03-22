UK:
UP & UPC - Guide To The Opt Out
22 March 2022
D Young & Co
European Patent Attorney Jonathan DeVile discusses the Unified
Patent Court opt-out: what is it, which patents can be opted-out,
what is the process, and why opt-out? This webinar also offers an
insight into coverage of the UPC (and EPC) with consideration of
population and GDP.
Originally published 17 February 2022.
