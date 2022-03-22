European Patent Attorney Jonathan DeVile discusses the Unified Patent Court opt-out: what is it, which patents can be opted-out, what is the process, and why opt-out? This webinar also offers an insight into coverage of the UPC (and EPC) with consideration of population and GDP.

Originally published 17 February 2022.

