UK:
EPO And UKIPO Make Statements On Ukraine
04 March 2022
Marks & Clerk
The EPO has issued a statement on its website entitled
"Standing together for peace in Europe",
announcing that it has frozen co-operation activities with the
Federation of Russia and of Belarus. The EPO will assess and
debate other possible measures and consequences with the 38 Member
States, extension states and observers in preparation of the next
Administrative Council meeting on 22 March. Ukraine itself is
not one of the 38 Member States of the European Patent
Organisation, nor an extension state. However, Ukraine has
been a PCT contracting state since 1991.
The UKIPO has also issued a statement noting, "
... like everyone in the UK, we are appalled by
Russia's despicable actions and stand unequivocally behind
Ukraine and its people." The UKIPO will not be
providing services to those on the sanctions list, either directly
or through their agents. The UKIPO also assures Ukrainian customers
that they will use the maximum flexibility available in law to
consider requests for extensions of time, reinstatements and
restorations.
