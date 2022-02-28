UK:
Google, Wayback Machine, Library Stamp... Proving Publication
28 February 2022
Marks & Clerk
This
decision (T 0013/20) from the EPO Technical
Board of Appeal (TBA) is a reminder that proving publication of
prior art can be a critical point. Most patent lawyers love
the Wayback
Machine for its ability to interrogate webpages
over the years. It is the first approach from verifying internet
publications listed in the EPO Guidelines for Examination
G-IV 7.5.4. I've also seen evidence
submitted to prove how the Wayback Machine works to further
legitimise its use. When considering old fashioned paper prior art
publications it is sometimes necessary to find a library copy which
includes a date stamp to prove availability as at a particular
date.
Luckily for the patentee in this case there were enough
discrepancies identified (like a back reference to the alleged
prior art including the expression "The University of Arizona,
Australia" as an interesting geographical construct) that the
TBA were far from convinced that publication could be proven. So
the Examining Division decision, and its Google search, was
overturned. Some good sleuthing from the patentee and its
representatives successfully brought a patent application back from
the brink of refusal.
the examining division retrieved D2
as an Internet citation but did not record any information as to
when this citation was made publicly available. The examining
division considered the "nominal" date of "August
19, 2003", indicated on the first page of D2 (cf. point I
above), to be indeed this document's publication date. When
questioned by the applicant, the examining division conducted a
search for D2 by means of the Google search engine
https://www.epo.org/law-practice/case-law-appeals/recent/t200013eu1.html
