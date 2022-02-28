An Apple patent application published last week gives a preview of possible future Apple tech.

They discuss authenticating a user based on biometric ID obtained from wireless headphones.

In one example, the Air Pods emit a signal into the user's ear canal and measure the reflection. Each person's reflection is unique - much like a fingerprint.

This could be used to prevent unauthorised use which improves data security and reduces theft risk.

Another example of patent publications providing a first glimpse of possible future tech.

