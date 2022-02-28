UK:
From Touch ID To Face ID To Ear ID?
28 February 2022
Boult Wade Tennant
An Apple patent application published last week gives a preview
of possible future Apple tech.
They discuss authenticating a user based on biometric ID
obtained from wireless headphones.
In one example, the Air Pods emit a signal into the user's
ear canal and measure the reflection. Each person's reflection
is unique - much like a fingerprint.
This could be used to prevent unauthorised use which improves
data security and reduces theft risk.
Another example of patent publications providing a first glimpse
of possible future tech.
