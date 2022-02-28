European Union:
A Step Towards A Unitary SPC?
The European Commission has recently announced a new initiative
aimed at creating a single procedure for granting Supplementary
Protection Certificates (SPCs) (
https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/13353-Medicinal-&-plant-protection-products-single-procedure-for-the-granting-of-SPCs_en).
Currently, SPCs are applied for and granted at the national
level. In its announcement the Commission comments that
“differences between EU countries in its administration
and enforcement create inefficiencies” and says that the
new initiative “will put in place a unitary SPC and/or a
single (‘unified') procedure for granting national
SPCs”.
Calls for evidence are not yet open, and whether the proposal
would be for legislation creating a unitary SPC or only a unitary
procedure for obtaining a bundle of national SPCs is unclear.
However, perhaps with an eye to the expected opening of the Unified
Patents Court later this year, the Commission has set a timeline of
end of March 2022 to make progress.
