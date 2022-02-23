ARTICLE

As a patent attorney spending a significant amount of time working with medical device technologies, I have a keen professional and scientific interest in MechTech. As a (modest) runner and triathlete, I also get all too easily excited by fancy sports wearables. Does anyone remember the days when a sports watch was essentially a digital stopwatch with a wristband? Every iteration of your preferred brand of sports watch now brings more features than most of us would ever dream of needing. Yet it is impossible to ignore the growth of health-related information that the latest sports tech can provide. Am I sleeping enough? Am I moving enough? How are my heart rate patterns? And this is only scratching the surface. This interesting article provides a few examples of the types of devices that straddle the areas of medical and sports technologies.

