Great to see the possibilities opening up for further use and development of gene edited crops in China; advances in agritech are critical to securing robust food supplies against the background of climate change. This article in Nature refers to Caixia Gao's work in developing wheat plants resistant to powdery mildew; this is also the subject of a patent application.

As the UK Government also reviews the possibility of relaxing restrictions on use of gene edited crops, we hope this has a similar booster effect on the UK's very strong agritech industry.

