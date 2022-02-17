UK:
Gene Edited Crops - And A Webinar
17 February 2022
Marks & Clerk
Great to see the possibilities opening up for further use and
development of gene edited crops in China; advances in agritech are
critical to securing robust food supplies against the background of
climate change. This article in Nature refers to Caixia
Gao's work in developing wheat plants resistant to powdery
mildew; this is also the subject of a patent application.
As the UK Government also reviews the possibility of relaxing
restrictions on use of gene edited crops, we hope this has a
similar booster effect on the UK's very strong agritech
industry.
This is also a good time to remind readers of our forthcoming
webinar on protecting GE crops to be held on 3 March - more
details, and booking, can be found here.
