A fascinating article reporting the generation of a
"biohybrid device" - namely, a fish-shaped mechanical
device which is able to swim through contraction of engineered
human heart cells. The aim of the research is ultimately to
understand more about the heart, and potentially to be able to
produce replacement heart tissues for patients.
The same team has previously designed other bio-inspired
creations, including a jellyfish and a stingray. The current paper,
published in Science, notes that the authors have filed a
patent application for the latest work.
In this research, the team built the
first autonomous biohybrid device made from human stem-cell derived
cardiomyocytes. This device was inspired by the shape and swimming
motion of a zebrafish.
https://www.seas.harvard.edu/news/2022/02/biohybrid-fish-made-human-cardiac-cells-swims-heart-beats
