It seems that Apple is on the wrong side of another Pear - this time in a patent dispute involving 2 lapsed patents, the Swiss Supreme court and the iMessage service. We'll have to see where that one goes.

Previously Apple sued Prepear over their Pear logo in 2020 - see here: Apple sues Pear - Prepear is a small US food business and uses a pear logo as part of its branding. As well as being the name of a global digital business giant, 'apple' is also the name of a kind of food - a fruit. Apple (the global business) uses a logo featuring an apple (the fruit) with a bite taken from it.

A year ago Apple and Prepear reached a settlement described by some as "baffling" - see here: Apples and Pears - spot the difference - that seems to be the right word. I am supposed to be an expert in this field (or should that be orchard?) and I'm baffled!

