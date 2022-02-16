As the global population continues to increase, demand for food is predicted to jump by 50% between 2010 and 2050. How can this demand be met sustainably, when agriculture is responsible for 30% of greenhouse gas emissions and a whopping 70% of global freshwater usage?

This challenge is already being addressed by the UK's Agri-Tech sector, according to an article by the UK's Department of International Trade, powered by what is described as "unprecedented government investment". Four centres have been established in the UK to investigate farming sustainability, using advanced data modelling to reduce waste and improve yields. In addition, initiatives such as the Agri-Tech Catalyst Fund, the Transforming Food Production Challenge and the Farming Innovation Programme are all designed to boost investment in research and development and to fund Agri startups.

The article spotlights a number of British businesses developing "world-leading new technologies", including two companies that are leveraging their innovations via patent protection. Saturn Bioponics, based in Birmingham, have developed a patented hydroponics platform which delivers water and nutrients automatically, eradicating waste and run-off. London company Entocycle, is developing technology to use insects, such as the black soldier fly, as a sustainable animal feed, and has a number of pending patent applications covering its modular system for breeding and harvesting flies.

Intellectual property protection encourages innovation, and makes a significant contribution to the UK economy. With good IP protection, innovators can be confident that they can make a return on their investment and that their hard work will not be unfairly exploited by others. This is especially relevant in the UK Agri-Tech sector, where technology is advancing at a rapid pace and a raft of small start-ups are competing for funding and investment.

At Marks & Clerk, we recognise the challenges being addressed by Agri-Tech, and our dedicated Agri-Tech Team brings together expertise in mechanical engineering, digital farming, plant genetics, agrochemicals and branding.

M&C's current Agritech Innovation Webinar Series, aimed at start-ups and establish Agri firms alike, provides practical ways to protect and monetise innovation, using real-world examples from different technical standpoints - book your place here now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.