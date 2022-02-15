In the Spring, an inventor's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love (with apologies to Alfred, Lord Tennyson).

This ingenious and rather lovely box was patented in the US in 1908, and allowed young Edwardians to present their sweethearts with a combination of candy and a card, both held securely "and in a manner to prevent its injury". The patent was issued by the USPTO on 20th October, allowing Mr Harry Richter of Omaha, Nebraska to have his invention in the shops in good time for Valentine's Day 1909.

While many patents cover cutting-edge technological advances, in fields such as AI, nuclear fusion and autonomous vehicles, the patent system is also designed to provide protection for inventions which, while not necessarily world-changing, are still clever and commercially successful, just like Mr Richter's Valentine's box.

St Valentine's Day has inspired many such patent applications over the years, covering a multitude of inventions, from a geranium variety named "Valentine" to a Valentine toothbrush (with replaceable head); from a Valentine pillow allowing couples to send each other electronic "hugs", to a Valentine messenger service app relating to food delivery. One of my personal favourites is a patent application for a heart-shaped sausage for Saint Valentine's Day, "being given for lovers and creating a festive atmosphere" .

Necessity is clearly not always the mother of invention: sometimes invention is truly inspired by love.

