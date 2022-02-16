UK:
The (Cold Adapted) Elephant In The Room
16 February 2022
Marks & Clerk
Wrestling with ethical issues often arises in the context of
biotechnology, including where patentability is concerned. Since
de-extinct "mammoths" are really not mammoths at all -
and hence are novel and inventive - there seems to be no legal
reason why they couldn't be patented in the US. In Europe
however the ethical question around patentability of animals is
clear - patents can be granted if any detriment to the animal is
outweighed by a benefit to humans. Somehow I doubt that recreating
extinct pleistocene megafauna in itself provides such a benefit,
despite my desire to see a real live mammoth one day.
