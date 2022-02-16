ARTICLE

The European Patent Office (EPO) usually reviews its fee structure every two years. In line with this, the EPO has announced that fees will increase from 1 April 2022.

We have summarised the fee increases for many frequently paid fees in the table below, most of which are in the region of 3%. In many cases, a cost saving is possible by taking a required action and paying the fee before the increase takes effect.

On the other hand, the fees for requesting an international search (€1775), a supplementary international search (€1775) and a preliminary examination of an international application (€1830) remain unchanged.

Full details of the planned fee rises can be found on the EPO website.

Fee type New fee as of 1 April 2020 Fee increase Online filing fee (EP direct or EP regional phase entry) €130 4% (+€5) Additional filing fee (for 36th and each subsequent page) €16 No increase Excess claims fee (for the 16th to 50th claims) €250 2% (+€5) Excess claims fee (for each claim in excess of 51) €630 1.6% (+€10) Fee for a European search/supplementary European search (for applications filed on or after 1/7/2005) €1390 2.9% (+€40) Designation fee (for applications filed on or after 1/4/2009) €630 3.2% (+€20) Examination fee (for applications filed on or after 1/7/2005) €1750 2.9% (+€50) Examination fee (for international applications filed on or after 1/7/2005 for which no supplementary European search is drawn up) €1955 2.9% (+€55) 3rd year renewal fee €505 3.1%* (+€15) Fee for grant and publication (for applications filed on or after 1/4/2009) €990 3.0% (+€30) Opposition fee €840 3.1% (+€25) Appeal fee €2785 3.0% (+€80) Appeal fee (for appellants as defined in R6(4) and (5) EPC) €2015 3.1% (+€60)

*Subsequent renewal fees have increased by a similar percentage

