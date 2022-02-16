The European Patent Office (EPO) usually reviews its fee structure every two years. In line with this, the EPO has announced that fees will increase from 1 April 2022.

We have summarised the fee increases for many frequently paid fees in the table below, most of which are in the region of 3%. In many cases, a cost saving is possible by taking a required action and paying the fee before the increase takes effect.

On the other hand, the fees for requesting an international search (€1775), a supplementary international search (€1775) and a preliminary examination of an international application (€1830) remain unchanged.

Full details of the planned fee rises can be found on the EPO website.

Fee type

New fee as of 1 April 2020

Fee increase

Online filing fee (EP direct or EP regional phase entry)

€130

4% (+€5)

Additional filing fee (for 36th and each subsequent page)

€16

No increase

Excess claims fee (for the 16th to 50th claims)

€250

2% (+€5)

Excess claims fee (for each claim in excess of 51)

€630

1.6% (+€10)

Fee for a European search/supplementary European search (for applications filed on or after 1/7/2005)

€1390

2.9% (+€40)

Designation fee (for applications filed on or after 1/4/2009)

€630

3.2% (+€20)

Examination fee (for applications filed on or after 1/7/2005)

€1750

2.9% (+€50)

Examination fee (for international applications filed on or after 1/7/2005 for which no supplementary European search is drawn up)

€1955

2.9% (+€55)

3rd year renewal fee

€505

3.1%* (+€15)

Fee for grant and publication (for applications filed on or after 1/4/2009)

€990

3.0% (+€30)

Opposition fee

€840

3.1% (+€25)

Appeal fee

€2785

3.0% (+€80)

Appeal fee (for appellants as defined in R6(4) and (5) EPC)

€2015

3.1% (+€60)

*Subsequent renewal fees have increased by a similar percentage

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.