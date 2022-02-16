The European Patent Office (EPO) usually reviews its fee structure every two years. In line with this, the EPO has announced that fees will increase from 1 April 2022.
We have summarised the fee increases for many frequently paid fees in the table below, most of which are in the region of 3%. In many cases, a cost saving is possible by taking a required action and paying the fee before the increase takes effect.
On the other hand, the fees for requesting an international search (€1775), a supplementary international search (€1775) and a preliminary examination of an international application (€1830) remain unchanged.
Full details of the planned fee rises can be found on the EPO website.
|
Fee type
|
New fee as of 1 April 2020
|
Fee increase
|
Online filing fee (EP direct or EP regional phase entry)
|
€130
|
4% (+€5)
|
Additional filing fee (for 36th and each subsequent page)
|
€16
|
No increase
|
Excess claims fee (for the 16th to 50th claims)
|
€250
|
2% (+€5)
|
Excess claims fee (for each claim in excess of 51)
|
€630
|
1.6% (+€10)
|
Fee for a European search/supplementary European search (for applications filed on or after 1/7/2005)
|
€1390
|
2.9% (+€40)
|
Designation fee (for applications filed on or after 1/4/2009)
|
€630
|
3.2% (+€20)
|
Examination fee (for applications filed on or after 1/7/2005)
|
€1750
|
2.9% (+€50)
|
Examination fee (for international applications filed on or after 1/7/2005 for which no supplementary European search is drawn up)
|
€1955
|
2.9% (+€55)
|
3rd year renewal fee
|
€505
|
3.1%* (+€15)
|
Fee for grant and publication (for applications filed on or after 1/4/2009)
|
€990
|
3.0% (+€30)
|
Opposition fee
|
€840
|
3.1% (+€25)
|
Appeal fee
|
€2785
|
3.0% (+€80)
|
Appeal fee (for appellants as defined in R6(4) and (5) EPC)
|
€2015
|
3.1% (+€60)
*Subsequent renewal fees have increased by a similar percentage
