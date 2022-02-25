UK:
EPO To Increase Official Fees From 1 April 2022
25 February 2022
J A Kemp LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The European Patent Office (EPO) has announced that the official
fees charged for European patent applications will be increasing
from 1 April 2022. More details of the fee increases can be
found
here and
here.
The majority of official fees are increasing, including the
application fees, search and examination fees, and renewal fees. In
each case, the increase will be an “inflationary”
amount of around 2 to 5%. A small number of the more modest
official fees are not increasing in April 2022.
In view of the EPO's official fee increases, if you would
like to file a case early to secure the lower rates, or make a fee
payment early on an existing case, please get in touch with your
usual J A Kemp contact.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from UK
Review Of EPO Software Decisions In 2021
J A Kemp LLP
In 2021, reporting of the case law of the EPO Boards of Appeal in the field of IT & computer-implemented inventions has been dominated but two topics: the Enlarged Board's decision relating to simulation...
Sound Marks – What Can Be Registered In The EU?
Marks & Clerk
Non-traditional marks can be a little trickier to register given their more unusual presentation. Some of the more recognised sound marks include Nokia's classic ringtone and 20th Century Fox's fanfare.
AI Inventions – Patenting In Practice
Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP
In a recent article, Kim Bayliss described a scheme for classifying AI inventions. In further articles (part I and II), Kim described how applications should be drafted to take account...