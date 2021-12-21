However, such methods of treatment can still be protected in the form of a first medical use claim or a second medical use claim. Medical use encompasses use in therapy, use in in vivo diagnostics or use in surgery. These provisions are set out in Art. 54(4) and Art. 54(5) EPC .

Methods of treatment of the human or animal body by surgery or therapy and diagnostic methods practiced on the human or body are excluded from patentability in Europe (see Art. 53 EPC ).

First Medical Use

A first medical use claim protects that substance for use in treatment or diagnosis in medicine generally, and therefore provides protection for use of that substance against all diseases or for all use in surgery and in vivo diagnostics, depending on how the claim is formulated.

For example, consider that Substance X is known, but was previously not used in medicine. The following claims would be allowable, provided the invention also involves an inventive step.

A first medical use claim can be obtained for a substance or composition that was already known, but was not previously used in therapy, surgery, or in vivo diagnostics.

Second Medical Use

A second medical use claim can be used to obtain patent protection for an invention involving a substance or composition that is already used in medicine, but is now claimed for a different medical use.

Different disease

One type of second medical use claim is a claim to a substance or composition for use in the treatment of a different disease.

For example, if Substance X had previously been described for use in cancer, and more specifically brain cancer, the following claims would be allowable provided the invention also involves an inventive step.

Substance X for use in [a method of] treating or preventing cardiovascular disease.

This would be allowable since cardiovascular disease is a different disease to the previously known use (i.e., cancer).

Substance X for use in [a method of] treating or preventing leukemia.

This would be allowable since leukemia is a specific type of cancer which is different to the previously known use (i.e., brain cancer).

Same disease, new therapeutic use

Second medical use claims can also be obtained for substances and compositions used for the same disease, but for a new specific use. This may be a different dosage regime, different mode of administration, or a new patient group.

Dosage Regime

Second medical use claims can be obtained for a different treatment by therapy of the same disease, even where a dosage regime is the only different or distinguishing feature (see G2/08). A dosage regime includes both the amount and timing of administration.

For example, where a Substance X had previously been described for use in the treatment or prevention of disease Y, using a dosage of at least 5 mg every day, the following claim would be acceptable provided the dosage regime is new and involves an inventive step:

Substance X for use in the treatment or prevention of disease Y, wherein substance X is administered at a dosage of 0.1-1mg every 2 hours.

Same disease, new mode of administration

Second medical use claims can be obtained for a different treatment of the same disease, with a new mode of administration.

For example, where substance X had previously described for use in treating or preventing disease Y by intravenous administration, a second medical use claim could be obtained for use in disease Y by intramuscular administration, provided the new administration is non-obvious and offers a patient benefit.

Same disease, new patient group

Second medical use claims can also be obtained for a new patient group. The criteria for a new patient group is set out in T 1491/14 as:

The patient group was not previously disclosed in the relevant prior art

The patient group is distinguished from those in the prior art by their physiological or pathological status

There is a functional relationship between the physiological and pathological status and the therapeutic treatment and thus the selection of the patients it not arbitrary

An example situation is where the use of a drug for a particular disease is known, but it is found that a sub-group of patients with a particular biomarker respond particularly well to treatment with this drug for this disease. Another example case is provided in T 734/12; here, the second medical use of the antibody rituximab in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in a patient group that "experiences an inadequate response to a TNF alpha-inhibitor" was considered sufficiently distinguishable from the patient group known in the prior art.

Can the disease be functionally defined?