Peloton Faces Patent Challenges In The Race To Beat The Competition
03 December 2021
Marks & Clerk
For a fitness-based business, Peloton seems to be quite active
in the US patent courts right now. Success will always attract
unwanted attention I guess. Peloton will certainly find it
challenging to assert a broad monopoly in the general field of
remote-lead home exercise, even if they possess some pretty broad
patents in this area. My advice to anyone seeking to open up a
whole new area of business would be to file patent protection for
broad protection but then quickly seek protection for those
innovative technical solutions that will keep their products and
services ahead of the competition. It will be interesting to see
whether Peloton succeeds in enforcing its broad patents, or if it
falls back on more technical patents (assuming it has these).
