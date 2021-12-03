For a fitness-based business, Peloton seems to be quite active in the US patent courts right now. Success will always attract unwanted attention I guess. Peloton will certainly find it challenging to assert a broad monopoly in the general field of remote-lead home exercise, even if they possess some pretty broad patents in this area. My advice to anyone seeking to open up a whole new area of business would be to file patent protection for broad protection but then quickly seek protection for those innovative technical solutions that will keep their products and services ahead of the competition. It will be interesting to see whether Peloton succeeds in enforcing its broad patents, or if it falls back on more technical patents (assuming it has these).

