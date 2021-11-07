A constant danger in writing posts is resorting to over-used buzzwords. But, in the new fields of engineering that are sprouting up, the word "multidisciplinary" is so appropriate. Even in a field such as EV charging, which the casual observer would naturally assume is primarily led by electricity distribution technology, the critical technical problems lie in connectivity - for monitoring, control and, of course, billing. Engineers constantly have to be able to see beyond the confines of their specialism to provide optimal customer solutions. Equally, for patent strategy, it's vital to work with experts who can not only understand the underlying technical solution, but also the use case in which it is to be implemented.

