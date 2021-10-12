Marks & Clerk has a long history of providing outstanding training, and we are looking forward to continuing this tradition later this month through our collaboration with The Management Forum.

The course - Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/KnowHow Licences and R&D Collaborations - will take place on 20th October and has been especially designed for patent attorneys, in-house lawyers, contracts managers, technology transfer managers and any other professions involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations.

The one day course is being delivered by Simon Portman, who has recently been listed in the elite Leading Lawyers Group by The Legal 500. He works for clients in the electronics, bioscience, defence, software, nanotech and creative industries, advising companies ranging from small start-ups to big multinationals as well as individuals, public bodies and charities. Simon advises on a wide range of contracts, including licenses, R&D collaborations, manufacturing agreements and procurement documentation. On the regulatory front he has advised on compliance with clinical trials legislation and novel food applications, as well as freedom of information and data protection issues.

To find out more, or secure your place, please refer to the course brochure on the Management Forum website: HERE.

Key topics to be covered at this seminar:

Pitfalls and ambiguities to avoid

Project management

Achieving precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use

Project and relationship management

The academia-industry dichotomy

Attend this comprehensive one-day seminar to:

Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements

Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements

Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role

Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe

