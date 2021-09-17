The UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO) has recently launched 'IP Access', a new funding scheme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The scheme offers a contribution of £5,000 for eligible SMEs in the UK that have ambitions to grow, to help them recover from and overcome COVID-related challenges and to encourage them to invest in their IP.

The grant can be used as a contribution towards many IP related costs including the management of IP assets, consultancy, IP insurance and valuation and tax relief advice, as well as fees for IP advisers.

This scheme is an extension of the UK IPO's existing and highly successful 'IP Audits Plus' programme and SMEs that are currently involved in the 'IP Audit Plus' programme are eligible to apply for this additional funding.

Applications for 'IP Access' scheme are open until 31 March 2022.

Patent attorneys at HLK have considerable experience in assisting SME businesses with audits under the ' IP Audit Plus' scheme. We offer a free consultation to discuss your IP needs and the best strategy for applying for a grant under the new 'IP Access' scheme.

