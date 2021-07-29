European Union:
European Patent Office Further Extends Pilot For Opposition Hearings By Videoconference
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the EPO has
decided to further extend the pilot project for conducting
opposition hearings by VICO until 31 January 2022.
The Decision of the President of the EPO, dated 14 May 2021,
states that where there are serious reasons preventing the use of
videoconferencing for oral proceedings in opposition, oral
proceedings will be postponed until after that date. To read the
EPO's announcement in full, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
