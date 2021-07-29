In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the EPO has decided to further extend the pilot project for conducting opposition hearings by VICO until 31 January 2022.

The Decision of the President of the EPO, dated 14 May 2021, states that where there are serious reasons preventing the use of videoconferencing for oral proceedings in opposition, oral proceedings will be postponed until after that date. To read the EPO's announcement in full, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.