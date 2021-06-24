ARTICLE

Thursday 16th of September, 2021, 2:00pm (London UK – BST) 45 mins

What will the talk cover?

The requirements for obtaining granted patents for biological inventions, and in particular antibody therapeutics, have changed dramatically over the last couple of decades. As the science develops so does the law and the way in which the European Patent Office examines such inventions has become tougher, but more clear and consistent. In this talk, Ross Cummings, a biotech focused Patent Attorney at GJE, will discuss how much and what kind of data is required to get antibody patents of different scopes granted. Ross will also talk about common pitfalls to be avoided early on in the patent filing process for such inventions and how to know when you are ready to file that first patent application. This talk will cut through the legal jargon to focus on providing practical tips to help startup companies build commercially relevant patent portfolios to drive investment.

Ross Cummings, a Director at the IP firm Gill Jennings & Every LLP (GJE) will outline the possibilities for companies to adopt different filing strategies based on their commercial needs.

Who will be speaking?

Ross' core practice is in drafting and prosecuting UK and European patent applications. Ross is known for his clear and accessible explanations of complex matters and has a strong track record of getting difficult cases granted at the European Patent Office. Ross also has a very high success rate with European oppositions and appeals, both defending and opposing.

Main specialisms

Ross' areas of specialism are mainly in the biotechnology, diagnostics and therapeutics fields but he also assists clients in the medical device field. He has particular experience in the following technologies:

Cell and Gene therapies

Immuno-oncology, nucleic acid and antibody therapeutics

Vaccines and immunology

Pharmaceuticals and biologics

Gene sequencing and genetic engineering

Microbiome therapies and microbiology

Drug re-purposing, formulations and dosage regimes

Drug delivery and implantable devices

Alternative protein, cultured meat and plant technology

Agricultural biotech technologies.

