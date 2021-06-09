ARTICLE

In this podcast episode, hosted by The Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys, Mathys & Squire managing associate Laura Clews joins the hosts to discuss all things IP and food. From Colin vs. Cuthbert, to cell-cultured meat and football club pies - you will want to ensure you have a snack handy while you listen!

