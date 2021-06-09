UK:
Two IPs In A Pod - Food & IP With Laura Clews
09 June 2021
Mathys & Squire
In this podcast episode, hosted by The Chartered Institute of
Patent Attorneys, Mathys & Squire managing
associate Laura Clews joins the hosts to
discuss all things IP and food. From Colin vs. Cuthbert, to
cell-cultured meat and football club pies - you will want to ensure
you have a snack handy while you listen!
Listen to the
episode
