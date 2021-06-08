ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our article ‘ Patenting Biological Simulations in Drug Discovery' has been published in Drug Discovery Today, by Elsevier. It examines the challenges faced when pursuing patent protection for biological simulations, particularly in view of the guidance provided by the European Patent Office in G1/19.

Article Highlights:

Biological simulations typically require a real world impact to be patentable.

Discoveries found using simulations may be patentable in their own right.

Substantial and convincing evidence may be required for simulations to be patentable.

Elsevier publish articles for scientific, technical, and medical research in the Physical Sciences and Engineering, Life Sciences, Health Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities fields.

Originally Published by Drug Discovery Today

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.