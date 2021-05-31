In this issue we look ahead to the future of clinical research as the environment continues to evolve following the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we cover key elements of the current timetable for medical devices businesses in Great Britain as they adjust to Brexit, the divergence of GB and EU law and different legal regimes applying in GB and Northern Ireland.

We also consider whether an IP waiver, as supported by President Biden, will solve the problem of vaccine availability and affordability in low and middle income countries.

Finally, the latest entries to our Life Sciences Legal A to Z give an overview of patents for second medical uses, when an order for specific performance is appropriate, and some of the factors to consider when entering into supply agreements.

READ THE WEB VERSION

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.