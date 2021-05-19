EVENT DATE: 25TH MAY 2021

HGF Partner Dr Susan Keston and Senior Patent Attorney Dr Sofie McPherson will be presenting a webinar 'How to capitalise on the 5G healthcare revolution' on 25th May.

This session will explore how 5G wireless technology will revolutionise the healthcare industry. 5G is promising greater bandwidth, faster speeds and lower latency, and with that, to transform industries including healthcare. Virtual patient care, remote robotic surgery and sharing of 3D medical images for diagnosis of specialists located anywhere across the globe are a few examples of transformative changes to come. 5G will not only enable new healthcare services but also improve the workflow of hospitals and healthcare professionals as they evolve from using wired networks to mobile networks. 5G is also considered to expand the wearables market further as wearables will be able to send and receive far greater amounts of data wirelessly than with 4G, providing the wearers and doctors with real-time monitoring data in volumes that will allow much more powerful insight into an individual's health status. This session will also explore challenges of 5G in the healthcare industry including how to recognise patentable aspects of 5G implementation in the healthcare sector, data security aspects, and how patent owners of 5G technology can license patents for their technology in vertical markets such as wearables.

Join Dr Susan Keston and Dr Sofie McPherson to find out more on this topic on Tuesday 25th May 2021.

