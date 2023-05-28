UK infrastructure project leaders have never had it so tough. Just three years on from a global pandemic, they face complex issues on all fronts. The war in Europe has disrupted supply chains and sent energy costs and inflation soaring. Meanwhile, there has been unprecedented political instability and economic volatility at home. In addition, the standards by which infrastructure programs are judged have become more challenging.

In our recently launched Infrastructure Perspectives 2023 report we have spoken to leaders of some of the UK's largest and most important infrastructure programs to understand how they are adapting to this new normal, and their priorities for the future. In the report, we identified five key themes which are driving the priorities to digitalize, decarbonize and standardize the section.

Decisions, decisions : Against the current economic backdrop, a faster and lower cost planning regime that provides earlier certainty is a necessity, not a nice to have.

: Against the current economic backdrop, a faster and lower cost planning regime that provides earlier certainty is a necessity, not a nice to have. Collaborate to innovate : The sector must get closer to its supply chain and collaborate beyond project boundaries around the big challenges of net zero, digitalization, and productivity.

: The sector must get closer to its supply chain and collaborate beyond project boundaries around the big challenges of net zero, digitalization, and productivity. All minds at the table : Greater diversity of thought is essential to combat groupthink and drive creative thinking.

: Greater diversity of thought is essential to combat groupthink and drive creative thinking. Risk is good : Now more than ever, the public sector must change its stance on risk to drive bold, transformative change.

: Now more than ever, the public sector must change its stance on risk to drive bold, transformative change. Mind the (digital) gap: A shift in attitudes to transparency could unlock significant improvements in performance and allow the sector to capitalize on recent technological advances.

This report explores how infrastructure leaders intend to address these challenges and the key issues they will need to navigate along the way.

