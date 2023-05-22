Introduction

On January 31, 2020, then-Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar issued a declaration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE).1 This enabled the administration, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to temporarily modify or waive certain Medicare requirements to help beneficiaries access care.2 Certain "waivers" or "flexibilities" directly impacted the operations of Medicare Advantage Organizations, Part D sponsors, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans.

While the PHE has been extended multiple times, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) currently plans for the PHE to expire at the end of the day on May 11, 2023. Many (but not all) of the PHE flexibilities enacted by CMS will expire simultaneously.3,4 Select PHE flexibilities and their anticipated impacts on Medicare managed care organizations are described below.

Flexibilities: Temporary CMS Policy of Relaxed Enforcement

Origin CMS Exercise of Enforcement Discretion5 Background "At the onset of the COVID-19 PHE, and the declaration of such by Secretary Azar, CMS notified Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs), Part D sponsors, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans of a number of flexibilities they may implement during the COVID-19 PHE through a temporary policy of enforcement discretion to support efforts to curb the spread of the virus and to help ensure MA and Part D enrollees did not experience disruptions in care or disruptions in pharmacy and prescription drug access." 6



In sub-regulatory guidance, CMS informed MAOs, Part D sponsors, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans that it would continue its policy of relaxed enforcement in relation to the following for the duration of the COVID-19 PHE.7 Additional or Expanded Benefit Offerings : The prohibition on mid-year benefit enhancements, such as expanded or additional benefits or more generous cost-sharing, under certain conditions and when such mid-year benefit enhancements are provided in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, are beneficial to enrollees, and are provided uniformly to all similarly situated enrollees.

: The prohibition on mid-year benefit enhancements, such as expanded or additional benefits or more generous cost-sharing, under certain conditions and when such mid-year benefit enhancements are provided in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, are beneficial to enrollees, and are provided uniformly to all similarly situated enrollees. Medicare Advantage Cost-Sharing : Waiving or reducing enrollee cost-sharing for beneficiaries enrolled in their Medicare Advantage plans impacted by the outbreak.

: Waiving or reducing enrollee cost-sharing for beneficiaries enrolled in their Medicare Advantage plans impacted by the outbreak. Model of Care Flexibility: Evaluation of MAOs on implementation strategies that do not fully comply with their approved SNP model of care (MOC) in order to provide care to enrollees while ensuring that enrollees and healthcare providers are also protected from the spread of COVID-19.

Evaluation of MAOs on implementation strategies that do not fully comply with their approved SNP model of care (MOC) in order to provide care to enrollees while ensuring that enrollees and healthcare providers are also protected from the spread of COVID-19. Prospective Waivers or Reductions of Part C and Part D Premiums: Permissible only if offered to all plan enrollees uniformly and limited to when the waiver or reduction in the Part C or Part D premium is due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Part C and D premiums can only be waived for future months where payment of the premium is not yet due.

Permissible only if offered to all plan enrollees uniformly and limited to when the waiver or reduction in the Part C or Part D premium is due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Part C and D premiums can only be waived for future months where payment of the premium is not yet due. Provision of a Rewards and Incentive Program Related to the Outbreak of COVID-19 : Rewards and incentive programs must comply with 42 CFR § 422.134, including the requirement that rewards and/or incentives may not be offered in the form of cash or monetary rebates, including reduced cost-sharing or premiums.

: Rewards and incentive programs must comply with 42 CFR § 422.134, including the requirement that rewards and/or incentives may not be offered in the form of cash or monetary rebates, including reduced cost-sharing or premiums. "Additional Flexibilities" for Part D Sponsors : Actions Part D sponsors deem reasonable and necessary to keep their enrollees and employees safe and curb the spread of the virus while still ensuring beneficiary access to needed Part D drugs. CMS recognized "that there may be circumstances where a Part D sponsor may need to implement strategies or actions they deem reasonable and necessary, but which do not fully comply with program requirements, in order to provide qualified prescription drug coverage to enrollees while ensuring their enrollees and employees are also protected from the spread of COVID-19." CMS further specified that it "will consider the special circumstances presented by the COVID-19 outbreak when conducting monitoring or oversight activities" and that its policy of relaxed enforcement applies to: Waiving Part D medication delivery documentation and signature log requirements. Relaxing to the greatest extent possible prior authorization requirements, where appropriate. Suspending plan-coordinated pharmacy audits.

: Actions Part D sponsors deem reasonable and necessary to keep their enrollees and employees safe and curb the spread of the virus while still ensuring beneficiary access to needed Part D drugs. CMS recognized "that there may be circumstances where a Part D sponsor may need to implement strategies or actions they deem reasonable and necessary, but which do not fully comply with program requirements, in order to provide qualified prescription drug coverage to enrollees while ensuring their enrollees and employees are also protected from the spread of COVID-19." CMS further specified that it "will consider the special circumstances presented by the COVID-19 outbreak when conducting monitoring or oversight activities" and that its policy of relaxed enforcement applies to: Anticipated Changes "CMS is ending the temporary enforcement discretion policy to coincide with the ending of the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency declarations, effective May 11, 2023. After that date, MAOs, Part D sponsors, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans will need to comply with current statutory and regulatory program requirements, including the prohibition on mid-year benefit enhancements. CMS will no longer have a policy of relaxed enforcement discretion regarding the administration of MAOs' benefits packages. Effective May 11, 2023, MAOs may not provide any expanded or additional benefits (including additional reductions in cost sharing) that are not included in the Contract Year 2023 approved benefit package." Anticipated Date of Changes PHE Expiration: End of day (EOD) on May 11, 2023.8 Compliance Matters As a baseline matter, organizations will need to refrain from the implementation of mid-year benefit enhancements and ensure that benefit packages are administered in accordance with the CY 2023 approved benefit packages. If plans provided any expanded or additional benefits in response to the flexibilities described above, such modifications will need to be "rolled back," or aligned with Contract Year 2023 approved benefit packages and current program requirements. In addition, organizations will need to drive marketing and communications efforts to ensure that any required member notifications are developed and disseminated. "Per CMS regulations at § 422.111(d)(3), CMS expects MA organizations and MMPs to notify all enrollees at least 30 days before the effective date of any plan changes. Similarly, Part D sponsors must provide notice of any changes as required by § 423.128(g)."9 Organizations should also anticipate an increase in inbound communications related to grievances, especially where any increased or expanded benefits are brought back to a pre-PHE framework. As a result, organizations may need to procure additional staff resources for call center operations and claims adjudication. Additional, updated training on requirements for both new and existing staff should also be considered.



Flexibility: Vaccinations

Origin Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Inflation Reduction Act Background During the PHE, Medicare beneficiaries had access to COVID-19 vaccinations and the administration thereof without cost-sharing.10 Anticipated Changes Individuals with Medicare coverage will continue to have access to COVID-19 vaccinations without cost-sharing after the end of the PHE.11 Members of Medicare Advantage plans will not face out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 vaccinations if the vaccinations are provided by in-network providers. Anticipated Date of Changes NA Compliance Matters Organizations will need to continue to provide in-network coverage of COVID-19 vaccinations and administration thereof without cost-sharing.12 See "General Best Practices."



Flexibility: Over-The-Counter Tests

Origin Original Medicare13 Background During the PHE, CMS has provided Medicare beneficiaries access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. Anticipated Changes According to CMS, "[c]urrent access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests will end with the end of the PHE. However, some Medicare Advantage plans may continue to provide coverage as a supplemental benefit."14 Anticipated Date of Changes PHE Expiration: EOD on May 11, 2023. Compliance Matters Work with actuarial and benefit staff to determine whether the plan will continue to provide coverage of COVID-19 tests as a supplemental benefit. If the plan elects to offer such supplemental benefits, ensure that such benefits are reflected in the plan's benefit package submitted and approved by CMS. Notify enrollees, as needed, of benefit package changes, as required. Drive marketing and communications efforts to ensure any such notifications are developed and disseminated. "Per CMS regulations at § 422.111(d)(3), CMS expects MA organizations and MMPs to notify all enrollees at least 30 days before the effective date of any plan changes."15 Drive coordination among actuarial, product development, and/or claims adjudication staff to ensure any needed cost-sharing and/or supplemental provisions are implemented. Conduct focused testing of claims adjudication logic to ensure that cost-sharing is appropriately applied. As noted below, organizations should anticipate an increase in the influx of appeals and grievances. This may necessitate increasing staff resources and providing "refresher" training.



Flexibility: Diagnostic Laboratory Tests

Origin The Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act Background "As a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act, Medicare Advantage Organizations are not permitted to charge cost sharing for clinical laboratory tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 or the diagnosis of the virus that causes COVID-19, the administration of such tests, and specified COVID-19 testing-related services during the period March 18, 2020, through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the Secretary under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act. In addition, Medicare Advantage organizations may not impose any prior authorization or other utilization management requirements with respect to the coverage of COVID diagnostic tests, [their] administration, and specified testing-related services furnished on or after March 18, 2020, and during the applicable emergency period."16 Anticipated Changes After the expiration of the PHE, members of MA plans can continue to receive COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests when the test is covered by Medicare, but their cost-sharing may change.17 Anticipated Date of Changes PHE Expiration: EOD on May 11, 2023. Compliance Matters Drive coordination among actuarial, product development, and/or claims adjudication staff to ensure any needed cost-sharing and/or supplemental provisions are implemented. Conduct focused testing of claims adjudication logic to ensure that cost-sharing is appropriately applied. Drive marketing and communications staff efforts to ensure any required notifications to members are developed and disseminated. "Per CMS regulations at § 422.111(d)(3), CMS expects MA organizations and MMPs to notify all enrollees at least 30 days before the effective date of any plan changes."18 As noted below, organizations should anticipate an increase in the influx of appeals and grievances. This may necessitate increasing staff resources and providing "refresher" training.



Flexibility: Oral Antiviral Treatments for COVID-19

Origin Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Background

"CMS has permitted Part D sponsors to pay pharmacy claims for dispensing fees [federal government]-procured [EUA] oral antiviral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 without enrollee cost-sharing, and report prescription drug events (PDEs) for the dispensing fee claims. Additionally, the agency has strongly encouraged Part D sponsors to pay dispensing fees for these drugs that may be higher than a sponsor's usual negotiated dispensing fees, given the unique circumstances during the COVID-19 PHE. This flexibility will continue following the end of the COVID-19 PHE while [federal government]-procured product remains available."19 Anticipated Changes "There is no change in [Original] Medicare coverage of treatments for those exposed to COVID-19 once the PHE ends, and in cases where cost sharing and deductibles apply now, they will continue to apply. Generally, the end of the COVID-19 PHE does not change access to oral antivirals, such as Paxlovid and Lagevrio."20 While Medicare Advantage plans must cover treatments that Original Medicare covers, "they may require the [member] to see a provider who is in [their] network and may have different cost sharing than [Original] Medicare."21 Anticipated Date of Changes NA; the exhaustion of products procured by the federal government will likely result in further changes, but an end date is not currently clear. Compliance Matters Organizations should continue to provide coverage of oral antiviral treatments in accordance with current protocols.



Flexibility: Part D "Refill-Too-Soon" Edits and Maximum Day Supply

Origin Blanket Waiver Background "Consistent with section 3714 of the CARES Act, during the public health emergency for COVID-19, Part D sponsors must permit enrollees to obtain the total supply prescribed for a covered Part D drug up to a 90-day supply in one fill or refill if requested by the enrollee, prior authorization or step therapy requirements have been satisfied, and no safety edits otherwise limit the quantity or days' supply. Part D plan sponsors must relax their "refill-too-soon" edits. Part D sponsors continue to have operational discretion as to how these edits are relaxed, as long as access to Part D drugs is provided at the point of sale. For purposes of section 3714 of the CARES Act, relaxed refill-too-soon edits are safety edits, and Part D sponsors must not permit enrollees to obtain a single fill or refill that is inconsistent with a safety edit."22 Anticipated Changes The requirements described above will no longer apply after the COVID-19 PHE expires. Anticipated Date of Changes PHE Expiration: EOD on May 11, 2023. Compliance Matters Organizations should reevaluate any claim edits that were relaxed due to the PHE and determine whether recalibration in alignment with pre-PHE protocols is necessary and implement accordingly. Because plan members may now be accustomed to receiving greater supplies of their drugs, organizations should anticipate an increase in the influx of appeals and grievances; this may necessitate increasing staff resources and providing "refresher" training. Care management staff should also be prepared for greater interaction with plan members who require assistance filling prescriptions.



Flexibility: Medicare Appeals

Origin Blanket Waiver Background During the COVID-19 PHE, CMS has allowed Medicare Advantage and Part D plans (as well as the attendant Independent Review Entities) to allow extensions for filing appeals. Regulations allow an MA or Part D plan to extend the timeframe for filing a request if there is good cause for the late filing. In addition, the Part D IRE may find good cause for the late filing of a request for reconsideration. CMS has also allowed Medicare Advantage and Part D plans to process appeals with incomplete Appointment of Representation ("AOR") forms.23 Anticipated Changes Regarding the processing of appeals with incomplete AOR forms: This flexibility will no longer apply. Regarding extensions for filing appeals: When the PHE ends, these flexibilities will continue to apply consistent with existing authority, and requests for appeals must meet the existing regulatory requirements. Anticipated Date of Changes Regarding the processing of appeals with incomplete AOR forms: PHE Expiration: EOD on May 11, 2023. Regarding extensions for filing appeals: NA. Compliance Matters If applicable, organizations should resume enforcement of the requirement to provide complete AOR forms. In addition to implementing necessary system changes, organizations should consider retraining staff, increasing oversight of representative-submitted appeals to ensure appropriate adjudication, and preparing resources for any additional outreach needed to obtain AOR forms.



General Best Practices

In addition to the compliance standards described above, organizations should consider taking steps to maximize compliance program effectiveness and reduce the likelihood of noncompliance repercussions (such as regulatory enforcement). Organizations should:

Review applicable policies and procedures to ensure content is updated to align with changes resulting from the conclusion of the PHE.

Increase focused oversight via internal monitoring activities, particularly in relation to customer service/call center operations, claims adjudication, and care management.

Increase the frequency and/or expand the scope of internal auditing activities.

Proactively provide education to network providers about changes, particularly in relation to benefit offerings.

Reexamine existing regulatory requirements in each operational area (e.g., appeals) to ensure that no conflicts exist with operations implemented during the PHE in response to CMS flexibilities.

Continue to monitor HPMS memoranda and other CMS communication channels for further sub-regulatory guidance related to the conclusion of the PHE.

Footnotes

