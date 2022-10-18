This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission withdraws Antitrust COVID Temporary Framework
  • European Commission adopts revised antitrust Informal Guidance Notice on Novel Questions
  • European Commission enhances eLeniency tool
  • European Commission adopts Guidelines on collective agreements by solo self-employed people
  • European Commission approves further schemes under Ukraine Temporary Crisis Framework

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission publishes report on implementation of Single Market Transparency Directive
  • Single Market Enforcement Taskforce meeting
  • DG Trade publishes Statistical Guide 2022

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • Remarks on European Health Union by European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety
  • HERA secures additional treatment courses and vaccines to treat and prevent Monkeypox

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Commission publishes proposed Revised Product Liability Directive and proposed AI Liability Directive

