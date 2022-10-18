This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission withdraws Antitrust COVID Temporary Framework
- European Commission adopts revised antitrust Informal Guidance Notice on Novel Questions
- European Commission enhances eLeniency tool
- European Commission adopts Guidelines on collective agreements by solo self-employed people
- European Commission approves further schemes under Ukraine Temporary Crisis Framework
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission publishes report on implementation of Single Market Transparency Directive
- Single Market Enforcement Taskforce meeting
- DG Trade publishes Statistical Guide 2022
Medicines and Medical Devices
- Remarks on European Health Union by European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety
- HERA secures additional treatment courses and vaccines to treat and prevent Monkeypox
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission publishes proposed Revised Product Liability Directive and proposed AI Liability Directive
