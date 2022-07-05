This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
- European Commission approves further schemes under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission creates new EU Energy Platform Task Force to secure alternative supplies
- Commission welcomes provisional agreement on proposed Regulation establishing EU Single Window Environment for Customs
Medicines and Medical Devices
- In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation enters into application
- Commission publishes Independent Expert Report: COVID-19 Therapeutics Innovation Booster
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission publishes Q&A on proposed Digital Services Act
- Commission welcomes provisional agreement on proposed NIS2 Directive
- EDPB publishes 2021 Annual Report on Enhancing the depth and breadth of Data Protection
- ENISA publishes report on pseudonymization techniques for health data
COMPETITION & STATE AID
State Aid
European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy (see here and here)
Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the Commission has adopted a significant number of State aid measures under Article 107(2)b, Article 107(3)b and under the Temporary Framework.
The Temporary Framework, adopted in March 2020, is currently applicable until 30 June 2022.
European Commission approves further schemes under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (see here)
To recall, in adopting this Crisis Framework, the Commission noted that the conflict had significantly impacted the energy market, and steep rises in energy prices had affected various economic sectors, including some of those particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as transport and tourism. The conflict also disrupted supply chains for both EU imports from Ukraine (in particular, cereals and vegetable oils) and EU exports to Ukraine.
The latest schemes under the Crisis Framework include:
Notably, the Crisis Framework complements the various possibilities for Member States to design measures in line with existing EU State aid rules. For instance, State aid measures under the Crisis Framework may be cumulated with aid granted under the COVID-19 Temporary Framework (see Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 68 of 22 November 2021), provided that their respective cumulation rules are respected.
The Crisis Framework, applicable since 1 February 2022, will be in place until 31 December 2022. During its period of application, the Commission will keep the Framework under review in light of developments regarding the energy markets, other input markets, and the general economic situation. Prior to the Crisis Framework's end date, and in view of maintaining legal certainty, the Commission will assess whether it should be prolonged.
