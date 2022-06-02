European Commission approves first scheme under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (see here)

On 7 April 2022, the Commission approved a French scheme providing up to €155 billion in liquidity support for companies across all sectors (excluding certain companies active in the financial sector) in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The is the first scheme approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework for State Aid measures, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, which sets out the criteria for Member States to support businesses in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its serious disruption to the EU economy (see Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 80 of 25 March 2022). In adopting this Crisis Framework, the Commission noted that the conflict had significantly impacted the energy market, and steep rises in energy prices had affected various economic sectors, including some of those particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as transport and tourism. The conflict also disrupted supply chains for both EU imports from Ukraine (notably, cereals and vegetable oils) and EU exports to Ukraine. The approved French measure will be financed based on a portion of the €300 billion budget initially allocated by France under three French schemes to support the economy in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Commission initially approved on 21 March 2020 (see here) under the COVID-19 Temporary Framework (see Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 68 of 22 November 2021) In approving the French scheme, the Commission found that it is responds to the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework, e.g., (i) maturity of the loans cannot exceed six years; (ii) annual interest rates on the loans respect the minimum levels under the Temporary Crisis Framework; and (iii) guarantees will be granted by 31 December 2022 at the latest. The Temporary Crisis Framework, applicable since 1 February 2022, will be in place until 31 December 2022. During its period of application, the Commission will keep the Framework under review in light of developments regarding the energy markets, other input markets, and the general economic situation. Prior to the Crisis Framework's end date, and in view of maintaining legal certainty, the Commission will assess whether it should be prolonged.