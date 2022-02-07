ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union

The Inheritance Backlash: Families Left "shaken, Not Stirred" If Difficult Conversations Are Ignored Russell-Cooke Solicitors A high-profile wealthy individual recently hit the headlines for taking a new approach to wealth transfer. In the third blog in our series reflecting on some of the hot topics raised in our Generation Game report and ...

Changes To Pre-employment Checks On Right To Work In The UK Littler Mendelson The Home Office's UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) department this week confirmed upcoming changes to the way in which employers will be able to check a prospective employee's right to work in the UK from April 6, 2022.

UK Visa For Care Workers & Home Carers: Update Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers As we reported last month, in an attempt to alleviate current pressure on the health and social care system as a result of Covid-19, the Home Office recently announced that the ...

How HR Can Prevent Staff From Working Extra Hours Russell-Cooke Solicitors Employees in the UK, pre-pandemic, worked the equivalent of £35 billion in unpaid overtime. These figures have risen during the pandemic.

What's In A Name? Royal Dutch No More. Marks & Clerk "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet".