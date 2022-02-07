This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- No noteworthy developments for this issue
Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA publishes COVID-19 vaccines safety update
- European Parliament endorses agreement with Council on reinforced role for EMA crisis preparedness and management for medicinal products and medicinal devices
- Ministers of Health of EU Member States and EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety discuss Resilience of Health Systems to Support Cooperation on a European Scale
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- Council of the European Union adopts Recommendation on a coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during COVID-19 pandemic
- ENISA publishes reports on security of digital identification
