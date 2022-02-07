This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • No noteworthy developments for this issue

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • EMA publishes COVID-19 vaccines safety update
  • European Parliament endorses agreement with Council on reinforced role for EMA crisis preparedness and management for medicinal products and medicinal devices
  • Ministers of Health of EU Member States and EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety discuss Resilience of Health Systems to Support Cooperation on a European Scale

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • Council of the European Union adopts Recommendation on a coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during COVID-19 pandemic
  • ENISA publishes reports on security of digital identification

