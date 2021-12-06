European Commission comments on transatlantic relations in postpandemic world, including building resilient supply chains (see here)

On 12 November 2021, Executive Vice-President and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addressed EU-US relations, particularly in view of emerging from the COVID-19 crisis and the need for resilient supply chains. Commissioner Vestager reminded that at the pandemic's peak, European vaccine manufacturers were unable to source components from the US, creating shortfalls in production. To address EU dependencies in strategic sectors, in May 2021, the Commission assessed 5,200 products imported into the EU in sensitive sectors (see here). It is focusing on 34 of these products where the EU is considered to have strategic dependencies from third countries (notably in raw materials, chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients) and where the Commission believes that the market cannot be expected to solve dependencies on its own through diversification. Similarly, the US also undertook a supply chain review, which identified vulnerable areas that largely overlapped with those identified by the European Commission. Commissioner Vestager's comments focused on the field of semiconductors, where she indicated that a serious current shortage is undermining recovery from the pandemic. She noted that both the EU and the US have set targets to expand innovative capacities in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. On EU initiatives, Commissioner Vestager referred in particular to: A proposal for a European Chips Act, expected in the first half of 2022, which would aim to make Europe more competitive by promoting a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem by strengthening innovation, production capacity, as well as security of supply through a framework for international cooperation and partnership. The proposed Act would also aim at coordinating EU and national investment along the value chain. Investment through Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). IPCEIs are intended to facilitate, within the State aid framework, the emergence of large-scale cross-border projects of significant benefit to the EU economy and its citizens by addressing perceived market failures in strategic value chains. A second IPCEI concerning semiconductors is under preparation, following the first IPCEI , approved by the Commission on 18 December 2018 following a joint notification by France, Germany, Italy and the UK to give €1.75 billion in public support to a joint research and innovation project in microelectronics, to be completed by 2024 (see here ). Commissioner Vestager also emphasized the importance of avoiding a detrimental subsidies race. State aid may be justified only if it is deemed necessary to get a project off the ground and provided that competition distortions are sought to be minimized and that benefits are to be shared widely and without discrimination across the European economy. In this respect, she indicated that the anticipated European Chips Act would seek to provide a coordinated EU approach. Finally, Commissioner Vestager referred to the Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience chaired by US President Biden on 31 October 2021 in the context of the G20 Summit (see here), which she viewed as a "good start" towards "building more common ground... and find[ing] agreements that will outlast the crises of tomorrow."