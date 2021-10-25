Commissioner Simson is presenting the Communication and Toolbox to Members of the European Parliament and to Energy Ministers. The European Council on 21-22 October will also discuss energy prices. The Communication is the Commission's contribution to the continued debate among EU policymakers.

Immediate measures to shield consumers and businesses include, among others:

Presenting the Toolbox, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson explained: "Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and begin our economic recovery, it is important to protect vulnerable consumers and support European companies."

The Communication seeks to respond to the sharp rise global energy prices, anticipated to continue throughout the winter. The price surge is principally attributed to increased global demand for energy, as economic recovery accelerates as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The Communication seeks to respond to the sharp rise global energy prices, anticipated to continue throughout the winter. The price surge is principally attributed to increased global demand for energy, as economic recovery accelerates as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

On 13 October 2021, the Commission adopted a Communication on Tackling Rising Energy Prices: a Toolbox for Action and Support.

European Commission adopts Communication on Energy Prices to tackle exceptional rise in energy prices (see here )

Anticipated limited extension of State aid Temporary Framework and new support tools (see here)