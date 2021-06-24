ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In person mediations were postponed in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in the hope that they could take place in the near future. However, the pandemic rumbled on at full speed and technology has rapidly adapted alongside it, leading practitioners to utilise, and subsequently embrace, an alternative option: virtual mediation.

There are clear benefits to virtual mediation from a cost-saving perspective, particularly where individuals are based abroad and it seems likely that virtual working will be used more widely.

Despite the advances in technology and software, hosting or attending a mediation virtually is undoubtedly a very different experience from the traditional in-person event.

Russell-Cooke associate Susannah Foden shares her top tips for overcoming the challenges of remote mediations.

Virtual mediations is available to read on the Solicitors Journal website via subscription or in the print edition of the April 2021 issue. A full pdf is also available here.

Susannah is an associate solicitor in the trust and estate disputes team. Susannah advises claimants and defendants in relation to a variety of disputes relating to wills, estates and trusts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.