Driving lessons resume next week as of Monday the 26th of April after the Scottish Government announced the next steps coming out of lockdown.

If you are thinking of going back to or starting driving lessons we've put together some things to keep in mind.

You must wear a face covering during your lesson. The covering must cover both your nose and mouth and your driving instructor will also be required to wear one. Face coverings are mandatory and if you fail to wear one you may forfeit the lesson and not be able to go.

The windows in the car will be down during the lesson as much as possible to increase ventilation within the car. For that reason it is important to make sure you are dressed appropriately, take a jumper to keep warm and a waterproof jacket in case of rain.

Instructors are required to wipe down any touch points in the vehicle between lessons, including the steering wheel and door handles.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms or if you have been in close proximity to anyone who has, you will need to let your instructor know as soon as possible as your lesson may need to be rescheduled.

You will need to wash your hands before the lesson, you can also wear gloves should you prefer. Some instructors may choose to have hand sanitiser available if required. Your instructor will also have cleaned their hands before you get in the car.

Instructors will likely ask you to wait outside the car to go through the lesson and also to check that you are well enough to attend the lesson.

Extra procedures

Driving instructors may want to put extra procedures in place prior to each lesson.

They may send a text to each pupil before their lesson to remind them to wash their hands and that the car will be cleaned before and after every lesson. They may also ask you to confirm that you and that no one in your household is displaying symptoms.

Instructors may have a number of spare masks and disposable gloves available, should these be required.

It is likely these will be requirements for the foreseeable future and it is important to be aware of any future changes to the rules from the Scottish Government. So to keep track you can check the Scottish Government website or contact your driving instructor who may be able to advise.

Originally Published 21 April, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.