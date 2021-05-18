This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission receives Recovery and Resilience Plans from 14 Member States
- EU approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- EU-Republic of Korea Trade Agreement enabled sustained trade despite pandemic
- European Commission releases biennial Report on the Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Third Countries
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated
- European Medicines Agency commences assessment of Pfizer//BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for younger population
- European Commission launches public consultation on the European Health Data Space
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- No noteworthy developments for this issue
