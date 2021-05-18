This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission receives Recovery and Resilience Plans from 14 Member States
  • EU approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • EU-Republic of Korea Trade Agreement enabled sustained trade despite pandemic
  • European Commission releases biennial Report on the Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Third Countries

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated
  • European Medicines Agency commences assessment of Pfizer//BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for younger population
  • European Commission launches public consultation on the European Health Data Space

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • No noteworthy developments for this issue

