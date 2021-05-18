ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the full article, please click here .

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union

Your One-Stop-Shop For Online Compliance Training Ocorian Built by experienced compliance consultants and ex-regulators, Newgate Compliance's Training Centre is a dynamic e-learning solution that helps

Trust Registration Service Extension – Trustees….Are You Ready? Knights HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) have recently confirmed details of the extension to their Trust Registration Service (TRS)...

UK Economic Crime Group: Enforcement Update - April 29, 2021 Arnold & Porter In this edition of the UK Enforcement newsletter, we provide an update on recent anti-corruption and fraud developments, as well as other economic crime issues in the UK.

Can An Employer Rely On An Anonymous Witness? Knights The evidence of witnesses is often crucial to an investigation, particularly in cases of misconduct. A common problem faced by employers is the situation where the witness...

IRCC Issues Language Test Guidance For New 2021 Temporary Permanent Residence Streams Immigration.ca Candidates for Canada's newly announced temporary permanent residence streams can use language test results up to two years old to support their applications.